Emerald Crypto (EMD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 115.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 115.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $495,298.23 and $56.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 111.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 132.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars.

