Emercoin (EMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,290.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $22,290.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00025765 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,251,268 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

