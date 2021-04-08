Eminer 1-Day Volume Hits $5.62 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Eminer has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and $5.62 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00055617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.90 or 0.00628498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

