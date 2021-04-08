Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Sean Richardson Buys 1,150,000 Shares

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Sean Richardson purchased 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,950.00 ($10,678.57).
The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84.
About Empire Resources
