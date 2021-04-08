Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,279,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.