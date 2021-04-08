Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELEZY. Barclays upgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endesa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Endesa stock remained flat at $$13.65 on Thursday. 1,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

