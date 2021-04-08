Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

ENDP stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 167,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

