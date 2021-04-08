Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 38,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,977,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Get Endo International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Endo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Endo International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.