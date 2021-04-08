Endor Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.84 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $127.39 million and $1.84 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00462074 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001161 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028695 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00136769 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.61 or 0.04792894 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.