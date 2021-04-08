Endor Protocol Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 41.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.59 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00450579 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001110 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005497 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00028706 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00141494 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.18 or 0.04721648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

