Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce sales of $607.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $615.38 million. Energizer posted sales of $587.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $53.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

