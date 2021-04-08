Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 5.8%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.71. 51,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,359,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several research firms recently commented on UUUU. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,017 shares of company stock valued at $304,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $29,190,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

