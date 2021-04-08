Energy Web Token (EWT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.73 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $548.96 million and $4.73 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $18.26 or 0.00031621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00262505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.01 or 0.00768864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,934.06 or 1.00320627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00706171 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016937 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

