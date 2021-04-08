Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 63,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,243,339 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 106.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 72.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

