Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 1.8% Higher

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$61.13 and last traded at C$61.11. 70,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 168,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

In other news, Director Pierre Lassonde purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,500.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

