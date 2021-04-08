EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.80

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 18.12 ($0.24). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 17.16 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,980,870 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.80. The stock has a market cap of £291.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

In related news, insider Farina Khan acquired 200,000 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

