Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.19. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.