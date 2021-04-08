Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 149,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,357 shares.The stock last traded at $43.27 and had previously closed at $43.47.
NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.
In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,185,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,714 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,281 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
