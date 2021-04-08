Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 149,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,357 shares.The stock last traded at $43.27 and had previously closed at $43.47.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,185,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,714 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,281 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

