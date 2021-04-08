Enzyme Finance (MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

