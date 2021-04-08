Enzyme Finance (MLN) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00056128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00633300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

