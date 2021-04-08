EOS (EOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.46 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.41 or 0.00011008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and $3.46 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,540,796 coins and its circulating supply is 952,373,718 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.