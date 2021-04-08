EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $186,011.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00264095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00791966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,307.82 or 1.00137729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00703569 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.