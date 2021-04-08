EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $120.95 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,714 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $120,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

