EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,198.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after buying an additional 105,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.31.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $410.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.51 and a 1 year high of $413.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

