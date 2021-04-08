EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Lowered by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded up $6.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $416.86. 1,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,127. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.51 and a fifty-two week high of $413.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

