ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of ePlus worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,320,863. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PLUS stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. ePlus’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

