Equal (EQL) Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 86% against the dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $78,714.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00055631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00628934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 365,274,650 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

