Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.90.

Shares of TSE:EQX traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,983. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.89. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

