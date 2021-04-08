Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apria’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apria in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Apria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAYW. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, CEO Kevin Holleran purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last 90 days.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

