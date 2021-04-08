Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Integra Resources Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

ITR has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

ITR opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$200.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.76 and a 12 month high of C$5.90.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

