Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

TSE:KNT opened at C$6.84 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$3.09 and a one year high of C$8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.39.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

