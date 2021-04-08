Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BorgWarner Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

NYSE BWA opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.