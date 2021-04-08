Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Denison Mines Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.95 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 808.6% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

