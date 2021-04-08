Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IVN. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -363.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 11.70. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$2.46 and a one year high of C$8.27.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

