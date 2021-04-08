Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mandom Corporation’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mandom in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46.

Get Mandom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.19. Mandom has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.