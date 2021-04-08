Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MC opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,291 shares of company stock worth $31,307,518. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

