Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Trilogy Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE:TMQ opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.83. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$417.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.58.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

