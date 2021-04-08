Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 8th (ACDVF, FFIV, FOVSY, LHX, LW, NXPI, PJT, SON, TSE, UL)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 8th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $207.00 target price on the stock.

was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $208.00 target price on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $213.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

