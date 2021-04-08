Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (ALLY, BLD, BLDR, CCL, COF, COST, DFS, FL, IBP, NDAQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 8th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $236.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $57.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $72.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $146.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $102.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

