Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (ALLY, BLD, BLDR, CCL, COF, COST, DFS, FL, IBP, NDAQ)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 8th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $236.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $57.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $72.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $146.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $102.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

