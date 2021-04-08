Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 8th (BILI, OGI, VTR, WEGRY, WFTIQ, WING, WISH, WPG, YTEN, ZEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 8th:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ventas’ office segment is likely to benefit from the rising need for healthcare service delivery. Increasing longevity of the aging U.S. population and biopharma drug opportunities have promoted the life science and medical-market fundamentals. This is likely to boost the demand for the company’s office assets. Also, with diversified portfolio of healthcare properties, Ventas is well-poised to capitalize on the expenditure trend of senior citizens on healthcare services. The company is making efforts to bolster its balance-sheet strength and enhance financial flexibility. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in the past month. Also, Ventas’ senior housing business continues to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak. These woes are expected to continue, hindering occupancy and net operating income (NOI) growth.”

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. According to Zacks, “Weatherford International is one of the world’s leading providers of equipment and services used for the drilling, completion and production of oil and natural gas wells. Its operations are conducted in numerous countries and it has service and sales locations in substantially all of the oil and natural gas producing regions in the world. The company’s products and services are divided into the following four principal operating divisions: Drilling and Intervention Services; Completion Systems; Artificial Lift Systems; and Compression Services. “

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

