Ergo (ERG) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00004162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $75.58 million and $320,465.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.54 or 0.03579634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.38 or 0.00389843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.32 or 0.01100636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.05 or 0.00467103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.98 or 0.00421999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00033192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00314055 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,713,900 coins and its circulating supply is 31,410,178 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

