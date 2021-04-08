Eric E. Silagy Sells 14,131 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 212,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,720. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

