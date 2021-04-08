ESBC One Day Trading Volume Tops $71,756.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $648,507.59 and approximately $71,756.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,115,870 coins and its circulating supply is 26,836,536 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

