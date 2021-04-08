Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0099 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

ESPGY stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Esprit has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Get Esprit alerts:

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, bodywear, accessories, homewares, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.