Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.80% of Essent Group worth $39,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.