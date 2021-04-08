Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.65

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 1006693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Essent Group by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 706,027 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Essent Group by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after purchasing an additional 629,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

