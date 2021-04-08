Ether Zero Trading Down 52.8% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $424,297.68 and approximately $64,932.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.27 or 0.03578035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,736,682 coins and its circulating supply is 180,707,269 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

