Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $1.96 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $19.47 or 0.00033428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.18 or 0.03572317 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

