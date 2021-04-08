Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Hits $5.13 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00008780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $512,575.99 and $2,502.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00056772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00639375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030538 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

