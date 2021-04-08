EtherGem (EGEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $644,219.75

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $644,219.75 and approximately $6,893.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.32 or 0.00637056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030236 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

